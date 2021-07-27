CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCNE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 71.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.04. CNB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.12%. On average, analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

