Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $54.65. 5,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,945. The stock has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $54.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

