Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $19,399,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $12,353,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $10,438,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,614,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 501,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Shares of COGT opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.06.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.