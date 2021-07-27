Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 4,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 348,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.22.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

