Colony Group LLC Acquires 23,514 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 358,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,054,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $212.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

