Colony Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 160,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,000. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Open Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.48. 2,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.