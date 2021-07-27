Colony Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,734 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,891,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,890.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 322,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 306,199 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,965,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 266.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 201,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 127,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

INTF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 108,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,737. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.