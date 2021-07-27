Colony Group LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,500. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.02 and a 12-month high of $241.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

