Colony Group LLC Purchases 1,889 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.45. The stock had a trading volume of 36,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,539. The stock has a market cap of $357.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

