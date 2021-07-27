Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Columbia Banking System worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $110,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $212,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

