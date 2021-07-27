Columbia Property Trust (CXP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.37. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

