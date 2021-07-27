Columbia Property Trust (CXP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.37. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.
About Columbia Property Trust
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
