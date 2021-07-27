Comcast (CMCSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01. Comcast has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $268.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.