Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $268.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

