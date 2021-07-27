Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.76 ($6.77).

Shares of CBK opened at €5.53 ($6.50) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €6.18. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a fifty-two week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

