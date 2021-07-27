Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,462. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.98. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.