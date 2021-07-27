Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

CBU stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

