Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €154.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €154.00 ($181.18) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €149.25 ($175.59).

Shares of ML opened at €135.25 ($159.12) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €131.65.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

