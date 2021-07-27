Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €149.25 ($175.59).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down €2.75 ($3.24) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €135.25 ($159.12). The stock had a trading volume of 420,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €131.65.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.