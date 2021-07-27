Comparing Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) & iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atlassian and iEntertainment Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 5 12 0 2.71 iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlassian presently has a consensus price target of $269.07, indicating a potential upside of 0.57%. Given Atlassian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlassian is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and iEntertainment Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -44.31% 7.89% 0.98% iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Atlassian has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iEntertainment Network has a beta of 3.88, meaning that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlassian and iEntertainment Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $1.61 billion 21.90 -$350.65 million ($0.13) -2,058.00 iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iEntertainment Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian.

Summary

Atlassian beats iEntertainment Network on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and publishes proprietary Internet, mobile and online multi-player games. It offers online games such as Outdoors Unlimited, WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, Armored Assault, and Helbreath. The company was founded by John W. Stealey on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

