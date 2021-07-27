Comparing Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) & Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Jones Soda shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Jones Soda shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jones Soda and Better Choice’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda $11.90 million 5.19 -$3.00 million N/A N/A Better Choice $42.59 million 2.42 -$59.33 million N/A N/A

Jones Soda has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Better Choice.

Risk and Volatility

Jones Soda has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Jones Soda and Better Choice, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A Better Choice 0 0 2 0 3.00

Better Choice has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.55%. Given Better Choice’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Jones Soda.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Soda and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda -23.62% -57.73% -31.19% Better Choice -152.28% N/A -122.89%

Summary

Jones Soda beats Better Choice on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co. engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers. It offers Jones Soda, Jones Zilch, Jones Stripped, Lemoncocco, and 7-Select Premium Sodas. The company was founded by Peter M. van Stolk in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

