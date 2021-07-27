Comparing Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

55.2% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 7.13% 6.65% 4.68% Ambarella -23.12% -11.63% -9.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tower Semiconductor and Ambarella, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ambarella 1 3 10 0 2.64

Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $38.17, suggesting a potential upside of 42.25%. Ambarella has a consensus target price of $117.36, suggesting a potential upside of 23.49%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Ambarella.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Ambarella’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 2.26 $82.30 million $0.78 34.40 Ambarella $222.99 million 15.46 -$59.79 million ($1.69) -56.24

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Ambarella on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers wafer fabrication services and design enablement platform for design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

