Compound One Day Trading Volume Reaches $480.55 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $391.96 or 0.01052685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $480.55 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,375,205 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

