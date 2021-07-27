Conceal (CCX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,598.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $14,598.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,320,259 coins and its circulating supply is 11,670,845 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

