Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Get Conformis alerts:

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $273.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Conformis news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,382.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,877 shares of company stock worth $115,236 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth $2,277,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth $2,583,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth $50,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth $35,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.