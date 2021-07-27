Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. Consolidated Water posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Water by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 914,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 78,925 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,487. The stock has a market cap of $191.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.28. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

