Contrasting Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Edison has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alliant Energy and Consolidated Edison’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy $3.42 billion 4.37 $624.00 million $2.43 24.58 Consolidated Edison $12.25 billion 2.11 $1.10 billion $4.18 18.02

Consolidated Edison has higher revenue and earnings than Alliant Energy. Consolidated Edison is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliant Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Consolidated Edison shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Consolidated Edison shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Consolidated Edison pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Alliant Energy pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Consolidated Edison pays out 74.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alliant Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alliant Energy and Consolidated Edison, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy 0 5 4 0 2.44 Consolidated Edison 6 4 0 0 1.40

Alliant Energy currently has a consensus price target of $57.88, suggesting a potential downside of 3.09%. Consolidated Edison has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.42%. Given Consolidated Edison’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Consolidated Edison is more favorable than Alliant Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Alliant Energy and Consolidated Edison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy 18.40% 10.69% 3.46% Consolidated Edison 9.02% 7.64% 2.37%

Summary

Alliant Energy beats Consolidated Edison on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2020, IPL supplied electric and natural gas service to approximately 495,000 and 225,000 retail customers respectively; and WPL supplied electric and natural gas service to approximately 480,000 and 195,000 retail customers, respectively. It serves retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging and food industries. In addition, the company owns and operates a short-line rail freight service in Iowa; a barge, rail, and truck freight terminal on the Mississippi River; and a rail-served warehouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as well as offers freight brokerage and logistics management services. Further, it holds interests in a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 533 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 64 distribution substations; 89,673 in-service line transformers; 3,729 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,210 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,341 miles of mains and 377,490 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. The company primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1823 and is based in New York, New York.

