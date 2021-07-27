Contrasting Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

This table compares Landsea Homes and Hovnanian Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A 12.63% 5.73% Hovnanian Enterprises 21.77% -21.60% 4.97%

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hovnanian Enterprises has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Landsea Homes and Hovnanian Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hovnanian Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.53%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Hovnanian Enterprises.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and Hovnanian Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.52 -$36.64 million N/A N/A Hovnanian Enterprises $2.34 billion 0.25 $50.93 million N/A N/A

Hovnanian Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Summary

Landsea Homes beats Hovnanian Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas. The company markets and builds homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters. It also provides mortgage loans and title insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.