Contrasting Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and MiMedx Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 4.10 -$36.04 million N/A N/A MiMedx Group $248.23 million 5.44 -$49.28 million ($0.77) -15.68

Ra Medical Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MiMedx Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -857.56% -151.70% -99.63% MiMedx Group -35.25% -1,262.51% -45.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ra Medical Systems and MiMedx Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ra Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.38%. MiMedx Group has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.13%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than MiMedx Group.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Ra Medical Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, and burns; AmnioFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product for the treatment of wounds related to surgical procedures; EpiCord and AmnioCord that are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts intended for homologous applications; and AmnioFill that consists of particles of connective tissue matrix derived from placental disc and placental membranes. The company's products have applications primarily in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical, and non-operative sports medicine sectors of healthcare. It also sells allografts for dental applications on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

