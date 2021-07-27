Contrasting ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Castor Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.04 $517.96 million $4.96 7.31 Castor Maritime $12.49 million 14.55 -$1.75 million N/A N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Castor Maritime -2.19% -0.77% -0.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.76%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Castor Maritime on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

