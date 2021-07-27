Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$188.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$196.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.54.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$168.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$131.94 and a 1-year high of C$173.72.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

