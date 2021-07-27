Cormark Raises Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$265.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$240.00 to C$265.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$260.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$253.08.

Shares of BYD traded up C$1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$244.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$221.54. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$184.84 and a twelve month high of C$248.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

