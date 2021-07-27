Cormark Weighs in on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $28.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $14.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $65.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $18.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $149.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $18.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $19.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $19.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $74.40 EPS.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The business had revenue of C$7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.60 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$680.00.

FFH opened at C$518.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$346.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$581.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$552.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45.

In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$567.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,191,252.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,645,236.13.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

