Cormark Weighs in on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $28.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $14.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $65.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $18.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $149.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $18.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $19.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $19.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $74.40 EPS.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The business had revenue of C$7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.60 billion.
FFH opened at C$518.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$346.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$581.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$552.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45.
In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$567.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,191,252.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,645,236.13.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
