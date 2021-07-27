Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Holdings Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,702 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 714,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,136,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,518,000 after buying an additional 583,844 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,143,000 after buying an additional 495,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,449,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,149,000 after buying an additional 316,706 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of CSOD opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $55.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

