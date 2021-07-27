Cove Street Capital LLC Acquires 253,282 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,282 shares during the period. DLH comprises approximately 1.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 5.79% of DLH worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLH by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

DLHC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,348. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 3.55%. Analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

