Cove Street Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,077,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,169,000. KAR Auction Services accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,747,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after buying an additional 1,737,379 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 97.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,799,000 after buying an additional 1,602,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 101.8% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,347 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of KAR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. 28,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,122. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

