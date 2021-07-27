Cove Street Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,231 shares during the period. The E.W. Scripps comprises approximately 3.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 1.41% of The E.W. Scripps worth $22,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SSP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.06. 813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.11. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.30.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

