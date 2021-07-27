Cove Street Capital LLC Has $29.09 Million Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 214,196 shares during the period. KBR accounts for approximately 4.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $29,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,298. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBR. boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

