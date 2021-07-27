Cove Street Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMACA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMACA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,303. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

