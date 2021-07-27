CPS Technologies (CPSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CPSH opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.50 million, a PE ratio of 339.17 and a beta of 1.44.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

