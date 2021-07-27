CPS Technologies (CPSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CPSH opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.50 million, a PE ratio of 339.17 and a beta of 1.44.
CPS Technologies Company Profile
