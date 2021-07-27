CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.47

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of NCYF stock opened at GBX 56.88 ($0.74) on Tuesday. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.30 ($0.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57.80 ($0.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £253.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.09.
CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile
