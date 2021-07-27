CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.47

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NCYF stock opened at GBX 56.88 ($0.74) on Tuesday. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.30 ($0.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57.80 ($0.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £253.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.09.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

