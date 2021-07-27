Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,694 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.05 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.30.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.