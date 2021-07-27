Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Tim Smith Purchases 2,000 Shares

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) insider Tim Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,073 ($53.21) per share, with a total value of £81,460 ($106,428.01).

CWK opened at GBX 4,100 ($53.57) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,007.30. Cranswick plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87). The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cranswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,990 ($52.13).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

