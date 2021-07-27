Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 30,000 Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFDRU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $248,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,771,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,940,000.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

PFDRU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.