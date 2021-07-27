Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 93,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 1.5% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 165,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $446.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.00.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $146.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Caesarstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

