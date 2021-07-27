Credit Suisse AG Has $267,000 Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Annexon were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANNX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Annexon by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Annexon by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

ANNX opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $777.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.66.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $83,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $483,853. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

