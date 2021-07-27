Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of DFIN opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.02 and a beta of 2.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.34.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

