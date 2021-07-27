Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $639.90 million, a PE ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.