Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 608.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -7.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

