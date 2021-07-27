Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Independence were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Independence by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Independence by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Independence by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE IHC opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. Independence Holding has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $637.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

