Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,214 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 52,632 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 130,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $438.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

